'Outraged': Shaw president says traffic stop of student bus was 'unfair and unjust'

RALEIGH — The president of a historically Black university accused South Carolina law enforcement officers of racially profiling a busload of students from her school by stopping the vehicle for a minor traffic violation and using drug-sniffing dogs to search their luggage.

Noting that nothing illegal was found in the search, Shaw University President Paulette Dillard said she was angered by the treatment, which also included questioning that she likened to an interrogation.

The traffic stop was done by deputies and law enforcement officers in Spartanburg County in early October as 18 students from her Raleigh school were traveling to a conference in Atlanta, she said.

In a statement on Monday, Dillard wrote that she has asked the school’s general counsel to consider options for legal recourse.

“In a word, I am outraged,” Dillard wrote. “This behavior of targeting Black students is unacceptable and will not be ignored nor tolerated. Had the students been white, I doubt this detention and search would have occurred.”

She called the situation “reminiscent of the 1950s and 1960s and the deputies’ actions “unfair and unjust.”

The officers told those aboard that the bus was stopped because the vehicle was swerving, according to Dillard. It was not clear if the bus, which Dillard referred to as a “contract bus," had a university insignia on the outside.

The statement referred to deputies and officers conducting the search in Spartanburg County but does not specify which agencies were involved.

The stop occurred during the local sheriff's annual weeklong anti-drug campaign known as Operation Rolling Thunder, in which deputies and officers from agencies from around the state patrol the highways in Spartanburg County.

About 900 traffic stops were made during the operation in Spartanburg County. Statistics from the sheriff’s office show 39% of the drivers pulled over were white, while 38% were Black. Deputies said 233 of the stops were for improper lane change.

The traffic stop follows a situation this year in which the president of Delaware State University, another historically Black college, accused sheriff’s deputies in Georgia of intimidating and humiliating the women’s lacrosse team when they pulled over the athletes’ bus and searched it for drugs.

President Tony Allen said he was “incensed” by the April 20 traffic stop along Interstate 95 south of Savannah as the team returned from a game in Florida. In a letter to students and faculty, Allen said nothing illegal was found.