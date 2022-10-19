'Overcome with grief': Parents of Raleigh shooter say they saw no warning signs

RALEIGH — The parents of a 15-year-old boy accused of killing five people in a shooting rampage last week are speaking out. In a statement, Austin Thompson's parents say they're “overcome with grief” and saw no warning signs before the killings.

The statement Tuesday by Alan and Elise Thompson also confirmed that one of their son's five victims a week ago was his own 16-year-old brother, James.

“Our son Austin inflicted immeasurable pain on the Raleigh community, and we are overcome with grief for the innocent lives lost,” the parents said.

They also said in their statement that they will fully cooperate with law enforcement to help investigators understand what happened, but they also have questions themselves.

It's unknown what motivated the teen to turn the gently curving streets of Hedingham into a killing zone. Witnesses said that the assailant opened fire with what appeared to be a shotgun in the neighborhood northeast of downtown Raleigh.

“There were never any indications or warning signs that Austin was capable of doing anything like this,” the parents' statement said.

Reached by phone Tuesday night, Elise Thompson declined to comment outside of what was released.

Austin was hospitalized in critical condition following his arrest, hours after the shooting began — although it's not clear how he was injured.

The Associated Press generally does not name people under 18 who are accused of crimes, but is identifying Austin Thompson because of the severity and publicity of the shootings and because his parents have voluntarily named him in their public statement.

The Wake County prosecutor has said she will pursue adult charges against the suspect.

Investigators have not disclosed where Austin obtained the gun or guns used in the shooting.

Witnesses during the shooting rampage described encountering bodies on the streets or front yards of their neighborhood and along a trail popular with runners and bikers. They also said the shooter was wearing camouflage and using a shotgun in the attacks that began shortly after 5 p.m.

The shooting drew officers from numerous agencies to the neighborhood as the suspect eluded capture for several hours. The victims, ranging in age from 16 to their late 50s were felled going about their daily routines. Among those killed was an off-duty police officer and two others were wounded.

Several people acquainted with Austin before the shooting — including a neighbor, a classmate and a victim’s husband who lived nearby — said that he was quiet but seemed friendly.

Tracey Howard, whose wife of five years was among those killed, said that Austin and his brother lived two doors down. Howard said he would exchange waves with the two boys "but we never had any beef or problems with them.”

Another neighbor, Jennifer Magnuson, said that her three teenage children attended high school with the boys and rode the bus with them. She said her children described Austin and his brother as keeping to themselves.

“They said that they were just very quiet, very shy. Didn’t talk very much on the bus. And they were a little weird. Like, they just wouldn’t socialize, except with each other.”

She said her 16-year-old son tried to socialize with Austin and his brother, but the boys didn’t seem interested.

“My 16-year-old, he talked to them a couple of times, just to kind of see, to get a feel for them. But they, the boys just seemed like they just were not willing to be friends or just didn’t want to talk or anything like that,” she said.

Omer Rosas, a sophomore at Knightdale High School who was in classes with Austin, said they talked frequently and described him as personable. Rosas said he was shocked to find out Austin was involved in the shooting.

“I did not expect it to be him,” Rosas said in an interview outside the school. “He was very calm. He wasn’t like a mean person."