Panthers highlight charities on their cleats. Here's a look at the causes

Players on the Carolina Panthers participated this week in an NFL initiative to raise awareness for charities of their choice. The league-wide program, called My Cause My Cleats, allows players to wear custom-designed cleats that highlight their selected charities during this weekend's games.

The Panthers lost to the Denver Broncos 32-27 Sunday at Bank of America Stadium. While the focus was on the in-game action, the players' cleats, and more importantly their charities, stole some of the shoe ... er ... show.

Below is a list of some participating Panthers and their selected charities.

Derrick Brown #95 DT — Wounded Warrior Project and USAA

The Wounded Warrior Project and USAA offer support to wounded veterans of the military.

"Humbled and honored to work with Wounded Warrior Project and USAA to lend a voice to those who served and need our help — now more than ever #MyCauseMyCleats #Salute to Service," Brown posted on Instagram.