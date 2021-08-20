Parental consent for COVID-19 vaccine now law in North Carolina

RALEIGH — North Carolina children now must get approval from a parent before receiving the current COVID-19 vaccine available to them under legislation that Gov. Roy Cooper signed into law on Friday.

The written consent requirement is contained in a broader measure that largely expands the medications or immunizations, including vaccines, that pharmacists trained to deliver shots can administer to consumers. It comes even as the U.S. and North Carolina see a marked rise in COVID-19 cases due to a highly contagious delta variant.

The measure, which received near unanimous support in the Republican-controlled General Assembly, also states that trained pharmacy technicians and interns can administer a COVID-19 or flu vaccine under a pharmacist's supervision.

"This important legislation will help our state administer COVID-19 vaccines more quickly and efficiently,” Cooper, a Democrat, said in a news release.

Permission from a parent or guardian applies immediately to vaccines authorized by federal regulators for emergency use — such as the coronavirus vaccine produced by Pfizer — and administered by any health care provider. Pfizer is the only COVID-19 vaccine now available in the U.S. for children 12 and older.