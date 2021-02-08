Parents say N.C. district is out to lunch for making students eat in the cold

The news has produced an uproar from parents.

"This is absurd!!!" parent Ashley Summey posted on Facebook. "I now have to go buy gloves, scarves, hats, etc. just so my children can eat their lunch. Why don't the people on the board eat outside? Practice what you preach!"

Maggie Baker complained that this would complicate an already difficult year for her daughter.

"If this is how my child will be treated she will continue staying home," Baker wrote on Facebook. "I'd rather pay someone to take care of her then send her to a school who makes her eat lunch in the cold! This is sad. Seriously."

Brandi Honeycutt-Noack also said she wouldn't send her daughter back.

"Orange County has lost their mind," Honeycutt-Noack she said.

Breakfast and lunch pose health concerns for spreading COVID-19 because they're among the few times in the school day when students and school employees are allowed to remove their face masks. The Wake County school system traced a COVID-19 cluster at an elementary school to meal time.

The Orange County school system is citing guidance from the ABC Science Collaborative, a group of COVID-19 experts from Duke University.

"Mask breaks around eating are an especially high-risk time for transmission," the district wrote online. "As a result and with the new variants of the virus that have emerged, it remains their strong recommendation to eat outside to the extent possible to reduce the risk of transmission of the virus. "