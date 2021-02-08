Parents say N.C. district is out to lunch for making students eat in the cold

RALEIGH — Based on guidance from health experts, the Orange County school system is requiring students to eat their lunches out in the cold so they might reduce the risk of spreading the coronavirus.
And their parents aren't happy.
The school system has told families that students will eat outdoors unless it's pouring rain, snowing or below freezing. According to the district, 33 degrees would be an acceptable temperature to be outdoors during meal time.
"We do understand that eating outdoors in the winter time may be uncomfortable and is not ideal, but in the best interest of safety and health, and in light of the world experiencing this pandemic, having students eat meals within a short (15-minute) time window outdoors is ideal," Superintendent Monique Felder wrote in a Jan. 29 message to parents.
Felder encouraged parents to check the weather to make sure their children are ready to eat outdoors. She said schools would have extra coats, scarves and gloves on hand for students who may need them.
Felder told parents that if they don't like the meal plan they can keep their children in remote learning.
Orange County Schools reopened classrooms for its K-1 students on Jan. 25 but is not scheduled to bring back other grades until April 6.
The news has produced an uproar from parents.
"This is absurd!!!" parent Ashley Summey posted on Facebook. "I now have to go buy gloves, scarves, hats, etc. just so my children can eat their lunch. Why don't the people on the board eat outside? Practice what you preach!"
Maggie Baker complained that this would complicate an already difficult year for her daughter.
"If this is how my child will be treated she will continue staying home," Baker wrote on Facebook. "I'd rather pay someone to take care of her then send her to a school who makes her eat lunch in the cold! This is sad. Seriously."
Brandi Honeycutt-Noack also said she wouldn't send her daughter back.
"Orange County has lost their mind," Honeycutt-Noack she said.
Breakfast and lunch pose health concerns for spreading COVID-19 because they're among the few times in the school day when students and school employees are allowed to remove their face masks. The Wake County school system traced a COVID-19 cluster at an elementary school to meal time.
The Orange County school system is citing guidance from the ABC Science Collaborative, a group of COVID-19 experts from Duke University.
"Mask breaks around eating are an especially high-risk time for transmission," the district wrote online. "As a result and with the new variants of the virus that have emerged, it remains their strong recommendation to eat outside to the extent possible to reduce the risk of transmission of the virus. "