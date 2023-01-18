 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Part of a trend, an earthquake was recently detected in western Catawba County

MOUNTAIN VIEW — A 1.2 magnitude earthquake was detected last week in western Catawba County, federal seismologists confirmed.

The quake struck at 2:57 a.m. and was centered about 3.7 miles southeast of the small community of Mountain View. 

The earthquake had a depth of 2.1 miles, which is maybe why no injuries or damage were reported. While there’s no single magnitude that can effect buildings, damage typically results when the earthquake magnitude reaches somewhere above 4 or 5, according to the United States Geological Survey.

No one reported feeling the quake. Typically, earthquakes below magnitude 2.0 can be felt if the quake is shallow enough and if people are very close to its epicenter.

Last week's event was just the latest in a series of earthquakes that have impacted the region. In May 2022, a 2.2 earthquake struck southeast of the town of Catawba, also in Catawba County.

About three years ago, the Alleghany County town of Sparta experienced a 5.1-magnitude earthquake that researchers recently discovered left a “rupture” in the ground more than 1.5 miles long.

0 Comments
