Parts of North Carolina, Virginia brace for Round 2 of snow

NORFOLK, Va. — North Carolina and Virginia are bracing for more winter weather, with some schools canceling classes as state officials urged residents to prepare for the storm and stay off potentially icy roads.

Forecasters predict the storm will arrive as mixed precipitation followed by a round of snow on Friday night into Saturday. The winter blast could ice over a large swath of eastern North Carolina and the northeastern corner of South Carolina, while dumping snow on Virginia's port city of Norfolk, according to the National Weather Service.

Greensboro and the surrounding areas should largely be spared the worst of the weather, which is good considering the remnants of Sunday's storm are still present in yards and secondary roads.

The forecast prompted Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin to declare a state of emergency Thursday that will remain in effect through Saturday. His executive order allows the state greater flexibility in mobilizing people and resources to prepare and respond.

“I urge all Virginians to monitor their local weather forecasts and take personal safety precautions to ensure their safety and the safety of their families,” Youngkin said in a statement.