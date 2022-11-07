Party faithful: On Election Night, here's to victory in a glass — or drowning in defeat

DURHAM — On Election Night, as the U.S. midterms wrap up, many Americans will retreat to their preferred drinking dens to celebrate victory — or drown disappointment. Beverages of choice will range from Bud Lights to a lineup of very stiff martinis.

Miles Macquarrie, who runs the bar at Atlanta’s acclaimed restaurant Kimball House, notes that customers would tend to “drink what they normally would” during Election Nights in the past—“only more of it.”

In Las Vegas, Herbs & Rye bar manager Joy Figueroa says that on Election Nights she’s worked, sales of strong and neat pours increased. “Shots for the soul,” as she describes them, include high-proof whiskeys, spicy ryes and high-end tequilas.

Harry Jamison, general manager at Philadelphia’s James Beard-nominated A.kitchen+bar, has noticed a similar trend: While customers like to celebrate over sparkling wine, those in a “less celebratory mood” tend to order straight whiskey.

In a polling of bar pros in seven key battleground states — Georgia, Nevada, Arizona, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Wisconsin and, of course, North Carolina — experts said what they will be pouring if their candidate wins — and what they’ll reach for in the event of loss. Their selections ranged from "daiquiris all day" to octane-rich whiskey.

Claire Catotti, the bar manager of Alley Twenty Six in Durham, said she'll serve a drink called the The French 75 for those in a celebratory mood. It consists of gin, lemon and syrup topped with dry sparkling wine.

"Low enough alcohol content that you can enjoy several and still engage in political discourse,” she explained.

For those experiencing the agony of defeat: “The Alley Cocktail. Our take on a perfect Manhattan substitutes Cynar amaro and Luxardo liqueur for sweet vermouth. A stirred spirit-forward cocktail is perfect for Election Night — to either drown your sorrows or celebrate victoriously. Whiskey can take you in any direction you want to go, especially at 101 proof.”