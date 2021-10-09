Plagued by guns at schools, Forsyth officials have a solution: clear bookbags

Teenagers have been charged in several of the homicides, including the death of William Chavis Renard Miller Jr., at Mount Tabor.

Just 10 days earlier, two 14-year-olds were charged in the murder of Donna Blackmon, 61, on Aug. 22, while she was in her home on 14th Street.

More immediately, the school district is considering starting a clear-bag policy at Mount Tabor and starting random checks with handheld metal detector wands on Oct. 26 — the first day of the second quarter.

Both measures would be pilot programs that could be discontinued or expanded.

Other measures include using a gun-sniffing dog from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office for random checks; increasing the number of school resource officers in specific schools; hiring a security consultant to review the district’s security plans; and working with the sheriff’s office to start gang intervention programs.

Some board members raised questions about the clear-bag policy, especially as it relates to female students. The school district started requiring clear bags at football games and other large events after the shooting at Mount Tabor.

School board member Dana Caudill Jones said it sounded like a knee-jerk reaction to the shooting and not a plan.