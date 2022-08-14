 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police: Two brothers dead after SUV crashes into Hardee's restaurant in Wilson

Vehicle Restaurant Crash

A Wilson, N.C., Fire/Rescue Services firefighter stands behind a sport utility vehicle that crashed into a Hardee’s restaurant on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in Wilson, N.C. The Wilson Police Department is investigating the wreck, from which it said two customers inside the restaurant died.

 Drew C. Wilson - member image share, The Wilson Times

WILSON — A sport utility vehicle crashed into a Wilson County fast-food restaurant on Sunday, killing two customers.

The incident occurred around 9:45 a.m. at a Hardee’s. A Lincoln Aviator struck brothers Christopher and Clay Ruffin, both from Wilson. Christopher Ruffin, 58, was pronounced dead at the scene, while his 62-year-old brother died at a hospital.

The silver SUV went through the front windows, coming to a stop inside the dining area atop broken glass and window frames.

The driver was identified as Jesse Lawrence, 78, of Wilson who was treated at a local hospital and released.

Police said they didn't believe the crash to be medical- or impairment-related.

