Police: Two brothers dead after SUV crashes into Hardee's restaurant in Wilson

WILSON — A sport utility vehicle crashed into a Wilson County fast-food restaurant on Sunday, killing two customers.
The incident occurred around 9:45 a.m. at a Hardee’s. A Lincoln Aviator struck brothers Christopher and Clay Ruffin, both from Wilson. Christopher Ruffin, 58, was pronounced dead at the scene, while his 62-year-old brother died at a hospital.
The silver SUV went through the front windows, coming to a stop inside the dining area atop broken glass and window frames.
The driver was identified as Jesse Lawrence, 78, of Wilson who was treated at a local hospital and released.
Police said they didn't believe the crash to be medical- or impairment-related.