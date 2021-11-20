Poll: Most Americans not worried about sharing Thanksgiving with unvaccinated

The Monmouth poll found 63% of respondents plan to spend Thanksgiving with "about the same number of people" as they did before the pandemic — up from 42% in a poll conducted in November 2020.

An additional 31% said they plan to spend Thanksgiving with fewer people than before the pandemic, which is down from 53% who said the same last year, the poll found. Meanwhile, 5% said they plan to spend it with more people than they did before the pandemic.

The people Americans plan to spend Thanksgiving with has also changed since last year. Nineteen percent said they plan to spend it with just the members of their households, which is down from 37% last year. Meanwhile, 55% said they plan to spend it with a "small number of additional family members or friends" — up from 45% last year — and 17% said they plan to spend it with "a large number of family or friends."

Seven percent plan to spend Thanksgiving alone, which is down slightly from last year.

The poll found most Americans are not concerned whether the people they're gathering with are vaccinated.