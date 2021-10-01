Power play: Bipartisanship in N.C. energy deal makes it a rare bill in politics

Cooper and several environmental and manufacturing groups panned that bill, either for relying too much on natural gas, increasing customer rates dramatically or weakening the Utilities Commission's authority.

“This bipartisan agreement sets a clean energy course for North Carolina’s future that is better for the economy, better for the environment and better for the pocketbooks of everyday North Carolinians,” Cooper said in a joint news release with both Democratic and Republican lawmakers.

A draft of the new legislation directs the commission, which would revisit its roadmap every two years, to consider several factors while taking “all reasonable steps” to meet the percentage targets.

The final draft measure does retain much in the House proposal that would allow Duke Energy to seek rate increases in three-year blocks through the commission, rather than year by year. The Charlotte-based utility was unsuccessful two years ago in getting legislative approval for the multiyear rate idea, which Duke says can reduce legal costs and provide more predictability.