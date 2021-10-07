Power trip: Landmark energy bill, a 'win' for North Carolina, now goes to Cooper

RALEIGH — A landmark energy measure for North Carolina that aims to dramatically reduce power plant greenhouse gas emissions received final legislative approval Thursday, despite lingering concerns by some that customers aren’t helped sufficiently with higher electricity bills.

The House voted 90-20 for the consensus legislation, which was largely worked out by state senators and Gov. Roy Cooper. With the Senate already voting overwhelmingly for the measure Wednesday, the bill now heads to Cooper’s desk for his expected signature.

“The strong bipartisan vote for the energy bill is a win for people all across North Carolina who will benefit from clean, renewable and reliable energy that is more accessible for everyone and better for the environment,” Cooper, a Democrat, said in a statement after the vote.

The negotiated agreement tells the North Carolina Utilities Commission, with input from utilities including market-dominant Duke Energy, to draw up a plan by the end of next year to meet carbon dioxide reduction goals that Cooper has championed. Cooper’s previously identified targets would reduce energy producers’ C02 output 70% by 2030, and achieve zero-net CO2 emissions by 2050.