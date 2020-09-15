President Trump to return to N.C. for another campaign event. Find out how to go.

President Donald Trump plans to host a campaign event in Fayetteville on Saturday, his latest visit to North Carolina.
The event is at 6 p.m. at Fayetteville Regional Airport. People can register for up to two tickets at events.donaldjtrump.com. Doors open at 3 p.m.
The Republican president has visited Winston-Salem and Wilmington in recent weeks, in addition to a trip to Charlotte for the Republican National Convention.
Trump's Sept. 8 rally on the tarmac of an airport in Winston-Salem drew an estimated 7,000 to 9,000 people, the Winston-Salem Journal reported.
Gov. Roy Cooper has limited outdoor gatherings to 50 people in response to the coronavirus pandemic. His order exempts the exercise of First Amendment rights, but urges people taking part in such activities to avoid mass gatherings, follow social-distancing recommendations and wear masks.
North Carolina has reported more than 185,000 cases of COVID-19 since March and more than 3,000 related deaths. Those include 4,745 cases and 74 deaths in Cumberland County, where Fayetteville is located.
North Carolina could play a major role in the Nov. 3 contest between Trump and Democrat Joe Biden. Voting by mail has begun in the state.