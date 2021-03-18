Prominent N.C. doc says she was fired after taking leave for sick child. She wants $10M.

During the meeting, one of the superiors said Stephenson's maternal-fetal medicine colleagues were complaining about her "unfair" leave. Her bosses also accused her of "dumping her responsibilities on her partners" and not taking the FMLA leave correctly, her attorneys allege in the lawsuit.

Stephenson was also accused of "providing a patient with substandard care" several weeks before, despite what the lawsuit asserts was an "extremely successful procedure" that she had thoroughly discussed with the patient and other experts in fetal surgery.

Nonetheless, the lawsuit claims that her superiors lodged a "quality action" against her, the first discipline she'd received over the treatment of a patient in her 15 years with the hospital system.

According to the complaint, the retaliatory treatment escalated after her month of leave ended and she returned to work. In August, the lawsuit says, Stephenson's two superiors falsely accused her of performing an "unapproved" surgical procedure and later "abandoning a patient."

In early August, according to the complaint, the hospital revoked both her maternal-fetal medicine and hospital privileges. Even though she could no longer see patients, she was ordered to be at work every day.