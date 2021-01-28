Prominent Raleigh lawyer joins Trump's impeachment defense team

RALEIGH — A prominent Raleigh lawyer is joining former President Donald Trump's legal team for his upcoming impeachment trial in the U.S. Senate.

Josh Howard is a white collar defense attorney who has long been involved in Republican politics.

He was chairman of the State Board of Elections under former Republican Gov. Pat McCrory from 2013 to 2016.

He was also part of the team that investigated Democratic President Bill Clinton in the 1990s — both for the Whitewater financial scandal and the Monica Lewinsky affair. And he represented former state Rep. David Lewis, once one of the most powerful Republicans in the legislature, when Lewis was charged last year with federal crimes in a campaign finance scheme.

Trump was impeached on Jan. 13, while he was still president, for his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by pro-Trump extremists. Five people died during the riot, including one police officer, as the mob breached the Capitol, damaged the building and sought members of Congress who were certifying Joe Biden's electoral victory.