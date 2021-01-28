Prominent Raleigh lawyer joins Trump's impeachment defense team

RALEIGH — A prominent Raleigh lawyer is joining former President Donald Trump's legal team for his upcoming impeachment trial in the U.S. Senate.
Josh Howard is a white collar defense attorney who has long been involved in Republican politics.
He was chairman of the State Board of Elections under former Republican Gov. Pat McCrory from 2013 to 2016.
He was also part of the team that investigated Democratic President Bill Clinton in the 1990s — both for the Whitewater financial scandal and the Monica Lewinsky affair. And he represented former state Rep. David Lewis, once one of the most powerful Republicans in the legislature, when Lewis was charged last year with federal crimes in a campaign finance scheme.
Trump was impeached on Jan. 13, while he was still president, for his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by pro-Trump extremists. Five people died during the riot, including one police officer, as the mob breached the Capitol, damaged the building and sought members of Congress who were certifying Joe Biden's electoral victory.
The article of impeachment was brought to the Senate on Monday evening. Senators were sworn in for the trial Tuesday, the same day 45 Republicans voted in support of a measure that called the trial unconstitutional because Trump is no longer the president.
The trial will begin Feb. 8. A conviction would require 67 votes — all 50 Democrats plus 17 Republicans. Even though the Senate is now evenly split between Democrats and Republicans, Trump appears likely to avoid conviction again.
Most Republicans have objected to holding the trial now that Trump is out of office, including both of North Carolina's senators, Richard Burr and Thom Tillis. Only five Republicans opposed the effort to stop the trial from happening.
The Trump impeachment team is quickly coming together as his trial approaches. In addition to Howard, three lawyers from South Carolina are also joining the legal team.
It's unclear whether lawyer Rudy Giuliani will be involved, despite working as Trump's lawyer.
Howard, the son of a judge, graduated from Duke University and UNC School of Law. He later assisted on George W. Bush's Supreme Court nominations for John Roberts and Samuel Alito.
He isn't the first in his family to represent Republican presidents facing impeachment.
His father, Malcolm Howard, represented President Richard Nixon in his impeachment hearings, according to NBC.
According to a New York Times story from Aug. 7, 1974 — the day before Nixon resigned rather than face impeachment — Malcom Howard told The News & Observer that, "I'll be very candid. I don't know how we can defend the case on its merits."