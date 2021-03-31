Promising to 'shore up leaks,' N.C. GOP members push changes to absentee voting

The measure, which also would move up the usual deadline to request a mail-in ballot from one week before the election to two weeks, applies to statewide primary elections as well.

Senate Democrats said users of mail-in balloting — extremely popular in 2020 as a safe option amid the coronavirus pandemic — would have to guess how early it should be received to count.

“So a voter doesn’t know when they have to put their ballot in the mail here. They hope and pray it gets there by Election Day,” Democratic Sen. Natasha Marcus of Mecklenburg County told Newton in the committee. “If it doesn’t, it’s not their fault, is it? Do we throw that ballot out?”

It woudn't be accepted under the bill.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Newton said voters would have plenty of notice before the 2022 elections to learn about a new deadline. The committee didn’t vote on the bill, which would have to clear the Senate and House before going to Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper, a longtime critic of GOP voting policies.