Proposal or power grab? Either way, panel approves N.C. Senate budget bill.

“This pandemic has highlighted existing inequities, and now we have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to repair these faults while investing in the future of our state,” Senate Minority Leader Dan Blue of Wake County said in a prepared release.

The roughly 400-page bill also contains several policy changes that critics argue have nothing to do with spending and should be left out. Many of these “special provisions” would weaken or roll back powers of two Democrats — Gov. Roy Cooper and Attorney General Josh Stein — and the State Board of Elections, which is controlled by Democrats.

Senate Democratic Whip Jay Chaudhuri of Wake County said in committee that these and other provisions made the spending plan appear “less of a budget document and more of a power grab” against Cooper, Stein and the board.

The measure incorporates a separate Senate bill approved in April that would require governors to obtain approval of the Council of State and ultimately the legislature to extend executive orders declaring a state of emergency — like one Cooper still has in place for the pandemic. Republicans have said Cooper holds too much unilateral power.