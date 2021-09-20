Prosecutors: Charlotte man duped Amazon out of $290,000

CHARLOTTE — Amazon lost hundreds of thousands of dollars to a Mecklenburg County man who sought refunds for a litany of high-end goods — from expensive coffee machines to new computers — that he never returned, according to the Justice Department.

Now he faces federal charges.

Hudson Hamrick, who lives in Charlotte, was charged Monday with wire fraud in the Western District of North Carolina, court filings show. He’s accused of orchestrating more than 300 fraudulent transactions that cost Amazon over $290,000.

The alleged fraud lasted from October 2016 to some time in 2020, according to charging documents.

During that time, prosecutors said, Hamrick — who couldn’t be reached for comment — would order an expensive product from Amazon, file a return and receive a full refund. But instead of sending the product back, Hamrick is accused of returning a cheaper version that was often broken and worth significantly less than the item he received.

Hamrick succeeded in receiving bogus refunds on the return of more than 270 products, about 250 of which were worth significantly less than what he initially ordered, court documents state.