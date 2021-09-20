Prosecutors: Charlotte man duped Amazon out of $290,000

CHARLOTTE — Amazon lost hundreds of thousands of dollars to a Mecklenburg County man who sought refunds for a litany of high-end goods — from expensive coffee machines to new computers — that he never returned, according to the Justice Department.
Now he faces federal charges.
Hudson Hamrick, who lives in Charlotte, was charged Monday with wire fraud in the Western District of North Carolina, court filings show. He’s accused of orchestrating more than 300 fraudulent transactions that cost Amazon over $290,000.
The alleged fraud lasted from October 2016 to some time in 2020, according to charging documents.
During that time, prosecutors said, Hamrick — who couldn’t be reached for comment — would order an expensive product from Amazon, file a return and receive a full refund. But instead of sending the product back, Hamrick is accused of returning a cheaper version that was often broken and worth significantly less than the item he received.
Hamrick succeeded in receiving bogus refunds on the return of more than 270 products, about 250 of which were worth significantly less than what he initially ordered, court documents state.
If he didn’t initiate a return, Hamrick would seek a concession by claiming to have never received the product or that it arrived broken, necessitating a replacement, the Department of Justice said.
Prosecutors said he would “either keep the new, expensive item or resell the item on an online platform.”
The government pointed to a number of specific incidents that occurred in 2019 and 2020 — starting with a fancy coffee maker. Hamrick reportedly bought a Jura professional coffee machine from Amazon in July 2019 for $3,536, according to court documents. He asked to return it about a week later and was given a refund. But instead of returning the coffee machine he received, prosecutors said, Hamrick sent another Jura coffee machine worth $2,000 less.
He is accused of reselling the professional coffee maker on his own Amazon account about seven months later.
In August 2019, Hamrick repeated the scheme with another high-end item — a $4,200 iMac Pro — this time sending back a “much older, less valuable non-Pro model with a completely different serial number,” prosecutors said. He reportedly sold the iMac Pro on eBay later that same month.
In September 2019, prosecutors said, Hamrick bought a gaming laptop for $2,776 from Amazon that he returned the next day. But the laptop he sent back was worth $2,300 less.
Hamrick’s plan eventually became too big to go unnoticed by Amazon and authorities.