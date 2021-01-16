'Protect our community.' How Black leaders are tackling hesitancy over COVID-19 vaccine

Those attitudes may be changing, thanks in part to people like Williams. A December survey by the Kaiser Family Foundation found 35% of Black adults would definitely or probably not get vaccinated even if it were available for free and deemed safe by scientists. That number was down from 49% in September.

But the figure was still higher than the 27% overall who said they would definitely or probably not get vaccinated in the survey.

In the survey, 62% of Black people were likely to get the vaccine, up from 50% in September. Among white people, 73% said they would likely get the vaccine, up from 65% in September, while 26% said they would definitely or probably not get it, down from 33% in September.

The same Kaiser Family Foundation survey in December found Republicans (42%), those ages 30-49 (36%), and rural residents (35%) also have higher-than-average hesitancy to take the vaccine.

A racist history

Among those Black adults who said they definitely or probably would not get the vaccine, about half said they don't trust vaccines in general (47%).

"It's going to take some trust building. They're not going to be the first," said Yvonne Lewis Holley, 68, a state representative from Wake County who is Black.