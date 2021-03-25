Ready to move 'us forward', Cooper says all adults can get COVID-19 vaccine in April

RALEIGH — All North Carolinians who are at least 16 years old will qualify for a COVID-19 vaccine on April 7, state health officials and Gov. Roy Cooper announced Thursday. Meanwhile, essential workers not yet vaccinated can get their shot starting March 31.

The bumped up distribution timeline comes as lack of demand has prompted some counties to already administer doses to the general public. The state also received reassurances Tuesday that it would soon see more vaccine shipments from the federal government.

“Vaccines are the key to moving us forward, and I'm ready for that,” Cooper said.

Nearly one in three North Carolina adults have been at least partially vaccinated since the state first began administering doses in December, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Residents who are at least 16 years old can get a Pfizer vaccine, while those 18 or older are eligible for a Moderna shot or single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Johnson & Johnson supply has been very limited over the last three weeks but is expected to rapidly increase in the weeks ahead.

The state is relaxing occupancy limits on businesses and entertainment venues given that cases, hospitalizations and deaths have fallen over the last month.