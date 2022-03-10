Record-setting General Assembly session that started last year ends — finally

RALEIGH — A General Assembly annual work period that stretched 14 months while a state budget was finalized and district maps were redrawn twice essentially concluded Thursday with passage of a clean-up bill and backing a resolution supporting Ukraine.

With a House vote now complete, the legislature will send to Gov. Roy Cooper's desk an omnibus measure that included both technical and substantive changes to items contained in the current two-year state government budget and other recently approved legislation.

Provisions included helping more businesses with a COVID-19 economic recovery grant program and expand a federal crop loss program to a hard freeze last spring. There were also changes to how money for local capital projects is distributed.

The 52-page bill, which already received Senate approval Wednesday, also ensures that any runoffs from the May 17 primary elections are held July 26. State law would have required so-called “second primaries” to be held July 5 if none of them were for U.S. Senate or U.S. House nominations. Election officials were concerned about finding workers for the day after Independence Day.