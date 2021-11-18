'Red wave is coming': Victim of redistricting, Butterfield to retire

RALEIGH — U.S. Rep. G.K. Butterfield announced Thursday that he will not seek reelection, another blow to Democrats wanting to retain a House majority next year.

Butterfield, 74, a former head of the Congressional Black Caucus, has represented several rural counties in northeastern North Carolina since 2004, often winning by comfortable margins. But redistricting by state Republicans places him in a toss-up district with a smaller share of Black voters who were likelier to gravitate to his campaign.

The congressional boundaries could still get struck down in court as Democrats and voting rights groups argue that Republicans drew lines for pure partisan gain.

“While I am hopeful that the courts will ultimately overturn this partisan map and see that a fair map is enacted, I have made the difficult decision that I will not seek reelection to the United State House of Representatives,” Butterfield said in a video. “It is time for me to retire and allow the torch to be passed to someone who shares the values of the district and can continue the work I have labored so hard for the past 18 years.”