Redistricting redux: Latest N.C. trial looks to be the last word — for now

The quick timetable is the result of the state Supreme Court, which last month ordered the judges to hear redistricting litigation and rule by Jan. 11 — after which appeals are expected.

The three Superior Court judges — Graham Shirley, Nathaniel Poovey and Dawn Layton — initially refused last month to issue preliminary injunctions against the boundaries, declaring there was reasonable doubt whether the lines violated the state constitution. But they were told to look again.

In 2019, a different three-judge panel declared there was evidence that GOP legislators created extreme partisan gerrymanders when drawing U.S. House districts in 2016 and legislative districts in 2017. The legislature redrew the maps in time for the 2020 elections.

In one of the lawsuits heard Monday, University of Michigan political science researcher Jowei Chen compared the newly enacted U.S. House map with computer-generated boundary lines that follow population changes and rules approved by legislators.