Redistricting redux: March primary halted — again — this time by N.C. Supreme Court

The groups that filed the lawsuits have said voters would be irrevocably harmed if elections went forward under the approved lines.

The lawsuits claim the legislature manipulated the boundaries according to the political leanings of voters, the racial composition of voters, or both. In doing so, the suits say, lawmakers gave Republicans nearly unbreakable majorities in the state House and Senate and nearly assured victories in at least 10 of the 14 U.S. House seats starting with the 2022 elections.

Republicans hold eight of the 13 current House seats. North Carolina is getting an additional seat due to population growth, so the delegation's partisan composition could affect whether the GOP regains the U.S. House next year.

The groups that filed the lawsuits want the courts to order the General Assembly to redraw the lines.

The delay “will allow voters to be heard in court and to hopefully establish once and for all that our state constitution forbids partisan gerrymandering,” said Carrie Clark, an executive director of the League of Conservation Voters, in a news release. “We will continue going to bat for voters so they will vote under fair maps for elections next year and beyond.”