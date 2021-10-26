Report: COVID-19 infections in North Carolina falling substantially

RALEIGH — The spread of COVID-19 has dropped substantially in recent weeks, according to data released Tuesday by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

For the first time since mid-July, the state reported two consecutive days of new daily cases below 1,500. Over the past two weeks, the rolling average number of daily new cases has decreased by more than 35%. Hospitalizations, which have declined by 37% in the last 14 days, are at their lowest levels in nearly three months.

Health officials reported on Monday that K-12 schools, which host kids under 12 who cannot yet be vaccinated, have also seen a drop in cases associated with clusters for five straight weeks.

“North Carolina’s key metrics show high but declining levels of COVID-19 spread,” state health officials wrote in the report.

The share of COVID-19 tests coming back positive over the past week has ranged from 4% to 6%, down substantially from the 8% to 10% daily positivity rate reported a month ago.

Spread of the more contagious delta variant along with low vaccination rates in many of North Carolina's 100 counties had fueled substantial spread from late July to mid-September.