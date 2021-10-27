Report: N.C. nonprofit hospitals falling short on charity care

Nonprofits, which can retain revenues left over after expenses, are supposed to provide significant community benefits to justify their tax status to the IRS, the report said. They can avoid paying property or income taxes, or get reimbursed for state and local sales taxes.

“The question is why should the taxpayers continue to subsidize these nonprofit hospitals?” asked Ge Bai, a professor at the Johns Hopkins Carey Business School and Bloomberg School of Public Health involved in the analysis. “Why should local communities be deprived of their property tax revenues and other tax revenues that would allow them to fund local schools, parks and other public services?”

The North Carolina Healthcare Association, which represents for-profit and nonprofit hospitals and hospital system, didn’t immediately have a response Wednesday about the report's detailed finding. But the group said the study didn’t reflect many other financial benefits that hospitals provide to their coverage areas, including research, health worker training, in-kind donations and preparations for local disasters.

“North Carolina’s nonprofit hospitals annually submit audits to state and federal tax regulators who determine each year that hospitals meet their tax status obligations,” the association said in a written statement.