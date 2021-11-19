Republicans push to restrict when North Carolina ballots get counted

Scores of elections bills like this were filed by Republican state legislators nationwide following the 2020 elections, many of which stem from former President Donald Trump's baseless claims of voter fraud in the presidential election.

About 30 states already don’t accept absentee ballots received after Election Day. But Democrats said the measure makes it almost impossible for those who are weighing their election decisions in the final days of a campaign to be assured their mailed ballot will count.

“Some folks may not make up their minds until Election Day,” said Rep. Kelly Alexander Jr., a Mecklenburg County Democrat, before the bill passed 62-48. “I urge you to seriously not tamper with something that’s not broken."

More than 11,600 ballots received during the first three days after Election Day last year were lawfully counted, according to the State Board of Elections.

Cooper spokeswoman Mary Scott Winstead said the governor will carefully review the bill, which would begin with the March 8 primary.

“The real way to guarantee election integrity is to make sure every vote counts that is legally cast," she said. "This bill does the opposite and makes it likely that some of them won’t.”