Request denied: N.C. judges won't block elections under new voting maps

Plaintiffs in the lawsuits call the lines “extreme partisan” gerrymanders that put Republicans in the driver’s seat to retain their state House and Senate majorities and win 10 of the state’s 14 U.S. House seats, even as North Carolina is considered closely divided in statewide elections. Republicans currently hold eight of 13 seats — North Carolina is getting an additional seat due to population growth.

The plaintiffs’ lawyers argued in part that the latest batch of lines, drawn using 2020 census figures, largely follows the playbook GOP lawmakers used when they redrew and approved congressional districts in 2016 and legislative maps in 2017.

In 2019, a different three-judge panel blocked these maps, pointing to evidence that the GOP used extreme political manipulation to ensure it could hold majorities in almost any political environment.

At Friday's hearing before the panel, Zach Schauf, an attorney representing plaintiffs in the League of Conservation Voters lawsuit, remarked that, “When you take the entire state and you systematically structure the maps so that one party is going to remain in control ... then that is the hallmark of a partisan gerrymander that is inconsistent with the North Carolina constitution.”