Restaurants turn to tents and heaters to keep diners outdoors in winter. Is it safe?

Last year, when Sara Abernethy and Chris Borreson bought the former Boylan Bridge Brewpub and turned it into Wye Hill Kitchen, they knew the famed view of the Raleigh skyline was the main draw. The restaurant's large patio was part of its identity, but through the summer became its lifeline.

"It was extremely, extremely important for us," Abernethy said. "We were focusing on this back in the summer, as early as May and June, wondering, what are we going to do come winter?"

Wye Hill enclosed three sides of its patio with clear vinyl to block the wind, but left the cityscape side open. The restaurant installed heaters and is selling blankets at cost, with plans to add scarves and knit caps.

"Everybody's doing what they have to do to survive," Borreson said. "We wanted that view available at all times. Looking through a piece of plastic is not attractive."

Raleigh restaurant Hummingbird still hasn't opened its tiny indoor dining room or its much larger events space next door. Owner Coleen Speaks said she isn't comfortable eating indoors and has relied on her patio for months.

For the winter, she closed in two sides, but left open areas at the end of the L-shaped patio and bought eight heaters. She's also adding faux fur blankets to drape on chairs to drum up a bit more heat.