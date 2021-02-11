Return to sender: Bothered by mail delays? Here's what you can do.

CHARLOTTE — Arthur Selby of Mint Hill sent his property insurance payment by U.S. mail on Jan. 11 to his insurer in Harrisburg, Pa.

As of Tuesday, he said, the letter had yet to arrive, and the company told him it's about to cancel his policy for non-payment.

The check he mailed to a credit card company in Philadelphia on Dec. 29 that was due Jan. 20. His January statement shows the check arrived a day late, he said, so the company socked him with a $50 late charge and $20 interest.

"This would not be acceptable five to 10 years ago, or put up with," said Selby, an 84-year-old retired Internal Revenue Service special agent.

When he called the credit card company to "complain," Selby said he was told that lots of others had the same issue.

Selby said that made him think the U.S. mail delivery delays are nationwide.

According to the Better Business Bureau and the U.S. Postal Service, he is correct.

Asked if delays in mail delivery persist in North Carolina, a USPS spokesman for the Greensboro and Charlotte areas emailed a statement that U.S. postal officials have released to media outlets across the U.S. in response to similar questions.