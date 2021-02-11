Return to sender: Bothered by mail delays? Here's what you can do.

CHARLOTTE — Arthur Selby of Mint Hill sent his property insurance payment by U.S. mail on Jan. 11 to his insurer in Harrisburg, Pa.
As of Tuesday, he said, the letter had yet to arrive, and the company told him it's about to cancel his policy for non-payment.
The check he mailed to a credit card company in Philadelphia on Dec. 29 that was due Jan. 20. His January statement shows the check arrived a day late, he said, so the company socked him with a $50 late charge and $20 interest.
"This would not be acceptable five to 10 years ago, or put up with," said Selby, an 84-year-old retired Internal Revenue Service special agent.
When he called the credit card company to "complain," Selby said he was told that lots of others had the same issue.
Selby said that made him think the U.S. mail delivery delays are nationwide.
According to the Better Business Bureau and the U.S. Postal Service, he is correct.
Asked if delays in mail delivery persist in North Carolina, a USPS spokesman for the Greensboro and Charlotte areas emailed a statement that U.S. postal officials have released to media outlets across the U.S. in response to similar questions.
The USPS "delivered a record number of holiday packages for the American people under some of the most difficult circumstances we've faced in the past century — specifically more than 1.1 billion packages were delivered this holiday season amidst a global pandemic," according to the statement. "Throughout the peak season, the Postal Service, along with the broader shipping sector, faced pressure on service performance ... while also overcoming employee shortages due to the ongoing surge in COVID-19 cases, winter storms in the Northeast, as well as ongoing capacity challenges with airlifts and trucking for moving historic volumes of mail."
Meanwhile, if you're concerned about a bill payment not arriving on time, the Better Business Bureau advises:
• Call the company if you haven't received your bill. You can pay it over the phone.
If you mailed the payment, someone on the company phone line can tell you how to avoid late fees, BBB officials said.
• Log into your online account to pay your bill.
"Double check the URL before entering any information," the BBB advised. "Scammers often squat on lookalike website domains."
• If you sent a check that hasn't arrived in time, ask your bank to waive the stop-payment fee so you can pay the bill over the phone or online. Then call the company.
The BBB also suggests a simple way to eliminate such worries, by switching to one of two forms of online payments: paying companies through their mobile apps or websites, or arranging automated bill pay with your bank or credit union.
Selby said he prefers using the U.S. mail for most payments.
"USPS brags about getting mail-in ballots to the elections board on time," he said, adding that the postal service took weeks to deliver him a dividend check from Charlotte-based Duke Energy.
The company mailed him the check on Dec. 16. He said it arrived in his mailbox on Jan. 22.