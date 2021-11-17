Return to sender: N.C. Republicans advance bill limiting mail-in ballots

RALEIGH — With the legislative year nearing an end, North Carolina Republicans on Wednesday advanced a string of measures that voting rights groups fear would prevent lawfully cast ballots from being counted and discourage participation in the 2022 election.
The bills the GOP moved through the House rules committee are unlikely to become law, as they would almost assuredly lack the support of Gov. Roy Cooper and enough Democratic state lawmakers to override a possible veto.
Among the measures Republicans are pursuing is a plan to prevent the counting of absentee ballots that arrive at county elections offices after polls close on Election Day.
State Sen. Warren Daniel, a Burke County Republican and bill sponsor, said the extra time the state offered for ballot collecting in 2020 as part of its effort to make mail-in voting for the presidential election more accessible during the pandemic unnecessarily lengthened the process and undermined confidence in the results.
“Everybody knows when Election Day is. It’s when the votes are all in, and vote counting begins," Daniel said. "Every day that passes after that creates the possibility of distrust in the process. Ideally, we’d like to have a winner on Election Night.”
In 2020, the state extended the grace period for mail-in ballots to nine days due to the pandemic and U.S. Postal Service delays. Existing state law allows for ballot envelopes postmarked by Election Day to count if received within three days of the election.
More than 11,600 ballots were received during the first three days after the 2020 election — a number Republicans expect to drop in a midterm election year.
Caroline Fry of Democracy NC, a prominent voting rights group, told lawmakers she feels the bill comes as the latest effort in a "national strategy to silence voters, particularly Black voters.”
Democrats dislike the plan, as well as proposals the committee approved to have state elections officials collect citizenship data through the court system’s jury selection process and ban private money from being used to support election operations.
“We have got to come together, and this is not the way to do it," said Democratic Rep. Billy Richardson of Cumberland County. "I hope we don’t pass this, and I hope we don’t pass the rest of these bills. I’d just wish we’d come together, and this is not helping.”
Republicans are again seeking to require courts to share citizenship data with state elections officials if a potential juror says they are unable to participate because they are not U.S. residents. The move renews an effort that failed in 2019 when Cooper vetoed the plan. The American Civil Liberties Union of North Carolina believes the measure poses privacy concerns and could embolden anti-immigrant vigilantes.
Additionally, legislators are looking to pass a bill that would prevent private money from flowing to state and county elections boards. A $400 million donation from Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, allowed county elections offices across the country to hire more poll workers, buy equipment to process mail-in ballot and purchase personal protective equipment to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
But the grants drew the ire of conservative lawmakers across the United States who questioned the motives of wealthy, liberal-leaning individuals, prompting several GOP-controlled states to enact bans on such contributions.
“When partisan groups are sending private dollars to counties that otherwise exclusively run elections, it erodes the confidence in the outcome," said state Sen. Paul Newton, a Republican from Cabarrus County.