Return to sender: N.C. Republicans advance bill limiting mail-in ballots

More than 11,600 ballots were received during the first three days after the 2020 election — a number Republicans expect to drop in a midterm election year.

Caroline Fry of Democracy NC, a prominent voting rights group, told lawmakers she feels the bill comes as the latest effort in a "national strategy to silence voters, particularly Black voters.”

Democrats dislike the plan, as well as proposals the committee approved to have state elections officials collect citizenship data through the court system’s jury selection process and ban private money from being used to support election operations.

“We have got to come together, and this is not the way to do it," said Democratic Rep. Billy Richardson of Cumberland County. "I hope we don’t pass this, and I hope we don’t pass the rest of these bills. I’d just wish we’d come together, and this is not helping.”

Republicans are again seeking to require courts to share citizenship data with state elections officials if a potential juror says they are unable to participate because they are not U.S. residents. The move renews an effort that failed in 2019 when Cooper vetoed the plan. The American Civil Liberties Union of North Carolina believes the measure poses privacy concerns and could embolden anti-immigrant vigilantes.