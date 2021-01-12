'Ripe for confusion': North Carolina lawmakers irritated over slow vaccine rollout

RALEIGH — Lawmakers said Tuesday in a meeting with North Carolina's top public health official that the state lacks organization and needs to give better instructions to counties on how to administer the coronavirus vaccine.

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday ranked North Carolina as the 10th slowest state in the country per capita in administering doses. A fourth of the more than 820,000 doses distributed thus far have been administered, according to state data shared with the CDC.

Mandy Cohen, North Carolina's Secretary of Health, praised Iredell and Robeson counties for exhausting their supplies and not keeping any doses on the shelf but acknowledged others have unnecessarily reserved extra supply out of fear the federal government will fail to ship secondary doses.

North Carolina’s slow pace is not unusual. Other states are experiencing similar difficulties. Production will only continue to ramp up, with vaccines being more widely available by the late spring or early summer.

Still, a number of factors have contributed to North Carolina's rocky rollout. Cohen pointed to ever-changing federal guidance, for one. A CDC advisory panel urged states to give higher priority to adults 75 years or older just a week into vaccine distribution.