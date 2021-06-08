Road to ruin: N.C. can't keep pace with troubling list of transportation needs

The high base numbers already spent on transportation means that it may be difficult to funnel even more money into the system, despite calls for more.

“There’s competing priorities for the funding, particularly as we’re starting to pay for things out of the general fund,” said Noreen McDonald, a professor of city and regional planning at UNC-Chapel Hill.

North Carolina may get a boost to its transportation network in the near future, thanks to President Joe Biden’s $2 trillion infrastructure proposal, which would allocate $621 billion to spending on transportation infrastructure, including $115 billion for repairs and modernization. NCDOT has already identified 10 federal aid projects which are planned to be underway in the next several years.

But given that the final amount North Carolina will receive is dependent on Congress, Abbott said the department won’t be making any plans around a large influx of federal aid for the foreseeable future.

“Who knows when it’s going to come out,” Abbott said.