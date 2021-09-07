Rockingham County, other N.C. schools struggle with major coronavirus spread

RALEIGH — North Carolina health officials on Tuesday released a report showing 170 ongoing COVID-19 clusters in K-12 schools or child care settings.

While the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said it does not have data on the number of pupils quarantined statewide or those forced to miss school without a remote learning option, districts without mask wearing requirements are seeing substantially more spread of the virus and hours of lost learning among students.

In Rockingham County, whose school board narrowly approved the wearing of facial coverings in schools, 798 students are in quarantine following an outbreak that infected 101 of their classmates.

Union County Public Schools, which voted down a proposal last month to require mask wearing in the state's sixth-largest public school district, reported about 1 in 8 of the more than 41,000 students in the district were under quarantine, as of Friday. The more than 5,200 students were placed under quarantine after 337 pupils tested positive for the virus last week.

Meanwhile, the Wake County Public School System, which is four times larger than Union County Public Schools, has less than a fourth the number of students quarantined. Data from the Wake County district shows less than 1,300 of its more than 161,000 pupils were quarantined last week.