RTI researchers: Coronavirus screenings miss a lot of infected people

RALEIGH — Screening people for coronavirus by taking their temperature or asking about their health or travel history often fails to catch people who are infected, according to a new analysis by Research Triangle Institute.
Researchers at RTI reviewed 20 studies of various screening methods and found that one-time screenings missed anywhere from 20% to 100% of people infected with COVID-19.
"Our research shows that the likelihood of missing a person who may have COVID-19 through screening is extremely high," Meera Viswanathan, director of the RTI-UNC Evidence-based Practice Center, said in a written statement. "Because screening is likely to miss many people who are infected, public health measures such as face coverings, physical distancing and quarantine for those who have had contact with an infected person remain critical."
Hospitals, airports, workplaces and schools use screening to try to prevent someone contagious with coronavirus from entering. Some simply take a person's temperature, to make sure they're not running a fever, while others also ask visitors if they have any symptoms of COVID-19 or have recently spent time with someone who does.
RTI looked at studies of different screening methods done in the U.S., Asia and Europe last spring and found varying results. One study of screening done at an airport found that 70% of infected travelers got through undetected.
Screening errors include incorrectly stopping or turning away people who turned out to not be infected. Thirteen studies involving nearly 16,800 people found that asking about coronavirus symptoms missed 40% to 100% of infected people. But the studies also found that as many as a third of healthy people were identified as infected.
Viswanathan, the lead author of the study, said RTI's review has limitations, because most of the studies it reviewed did not describe their screening methods clearly and because the types of participants and settings varied greatly, "making it difficult to judge whether the results apply broadly."
Still, for screening to be effective, Viswanathan says, researchers must develop methods that are more sensitive and accurate and combine them with followup testing.
"Currently, when someone is screened negative, the assumption is that they do not have COVID-19. Because asymptomatic spread is so common, we cannot make that assumption," she said. "If more accurate screening methods are developed in the future, and they are going to be used as a tool to find COVID-19 cases, they should be followed up with measures like testing and isolation for positive cases and quarantine for those suspected to be infected."
Screening may not be flawless, but the UNC Health system thinks it's still necessary, said spokesman Alan Wolf.
UNC hospitals and clinics require visitors, employees and patients to have their temperature taken and answer questions about their health, travel history and exposure to people with COVID-19. Visitors are then given a mask that they're required to wear.
"We believe those screenings remain critical to protecting the health and safety of our patients and employees, especially as we head into flu season," Wolf said in an email.
Wolf said UNC Health does occasionally deny access to someone who has a fever or has been exposed to someone with COVID-19.
"If they are a patient who has an urgent need, we test and take precautions," he said. "It is not perfect, but it provides an extra layer of safety."
The RTI study was done for Cochrane, a global independent network of researchers, patients, health care workers and others interested in health.