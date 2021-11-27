Rural NC hospital opens more psychiatric beds to meet rising mental health need

“We know that in the state of North Carolina, the traditional way — almost the only way — to access inpatient mental health services is via an emergency department,” Greer said. “That creates a significant strain on our emergency departments but more importantly, it is not the experience we want for our patients.”

Emergency departments do not always have a mental health specialist on-site, and patients are often left waiting to go somewhere more appropriate for care, she said.

“And in a rural setting like ours, patients are often incredibly hesitant to go through an emergency department. Our communities are small and everyone knows each other,” Greer explained. “And you don’t want to tell your story four times, and you don’t want someone your kid goes to school with or who you go to church with to know what you’re dealing with.”

Inside the new hospital, there is space for staff to assess up to five patients simultaneously. The goal is that no one is forced to wait, she said.

Another unique feature of the new behavioral health hospital is a designated visitation space for visitors under the age of 12. In the past, small children were not allowed to visit psychiatric patients at Cannon Memorial for safety reasons, Greer said.