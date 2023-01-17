 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
'Sad tale': Charlotte man who lost fingers blames police for throwing 'flashbang'

CHARLOTTE — If Kyre Mitchell needs a reminder of the protests in the city arising from the 2020 murder of George Floyd, he need look no further than his right hand — specifically where his middle and ring fingers used to be.

Mitchell blames police and the city for what’s missing.

Just before midnight on May 2020, a “flashbang” grenade thrown by a police officer into an uptown bottleneck of Floyd protesters and bystanders detonated in Mitchell’s right hand as he attempted to throw it away, his new federal lawsuit claims. The explosion blew off parts of two of his right fingers and severely burned the others as well as his palm.

Mitchell, a 29-year-old Charlotte-area artist, dancer and photographer, says the pain from the injuries continues to this day. He claims the damage to his hand either permanently prevents or limits his ability to work or take part in the activities he once loved.

His Charlotte attorneys allege that police use of the explosive device that injured Mitchell was both excessive and illegal. Their complaint, filed in federal court this month, accuses police and the city of more than a dozen federal and state violations of Mitchell’s rights, including freedom of speech and assembly. It also accuses the defendants of assault and battery, unlawful seizure, excessive force and conspiracy, among other claims.

The filing also reopens a long-simmering debate: How well did police in Charlotte and around the country balance the need for public safety with the rights of predominantly peaceful protesters, particularly in the wake of the May 25, 2020, death of Floyd in Minneapolis under a police officer’s knee?

In multiple cities, Floyd protesters have taken police to court over a series of allegations. In March, for example, a jury in Denver awarded a group of Floyd protesters $14 million in a lawsuit accusing the city’s police of excessive force.

In a separate Colorado case similar to Mitchell’s, a photographer who almost lost a finger when he was struck by a “less-lethal police projectile” while covering a Floyd protest settled his lawsuit for $485,000.

In May, a civilian review board in New York recommended that 145 police officers be disciplined for misconduct during the city’s protests over Floyd’s death. 

Closer to home, a lawsuit accusing Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police of launching a similarly violent response during the Floyd protests led to a series of major tactical reforms. But those came too late for Mitchell and others.

Mitchell, who on the night of his injuries was participating in the first public demonstration of his life, was neither arrested nor charged with a crime, his lawsuit claims. “Yet he now has to live without his fingers.”

“This case is the sad tale of police officers, clothed with the awesome power of the state, run amok,” it reads.

Sandy D’Elosua, a police and city spokeswoman, declined comment last week on what she described as a pending legal matter.

Mitchell’s complaint is at least the second legal action aimed at police tactics in Charlotte during the Floyd protests. On the night of June 2, police trapped hundreds of Fourth Street marchers between College and Tryon streets — a tactic known as “kettling” — then pummeled them with tear gas, flashbangs and pepper bullets. A class action lawsuit filed by individual marchers and various civil rights groups remains pending.

Mitchell lost parts of his fingers five days after Floyd lost his life.

According to his lawsuit, Mitchell spent several hours marching through uptown with other protesters, when, at 11:30 p.m. on May 30, the crowd reached a line of police blocking off the intersection of Fifth and Tryon streets.

The crowd was peaceful at this point, the lawsuit claims. Bystanders intermingled with the marchers.

Mitchell stood 50 feet from the police line when he says he saw an officer throw a device that landed at his feet, the lawsuit claims. A small car carrying a family with children was beside him. Other protesters were nearby.

Mitchell says he picked up the device to throw it in a safe direction. Instead, the flashbang exploded in his hand.

Much of what remained of his right middle and ring fingers was amputated in the emergency room of a hospital later that morning.

