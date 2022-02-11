Safety in numbers: NC tax collections again soar above expectations

If the projections hold to form, the surplus will mean the Republican-controlled legislature and Cooper will again have more with which to compete on priorities about what to do with the excess when budget adjustments are made later this year. That could include more spending, further tax cuts, or both.

The state unemployment rate for December was 3.7%, the lowest since Feb. 2020. More than 138,000 additional people were working as of December compared with 12 months earlier, according to state employment data.

“Our decisive actions and resilient communities have helped us manage the pandemic and power a booming economy across North Carolina," Cooper said in a statement. "We need to make more investments in our workforce, education and health care that will strengthen our communities and economy for all North Carolinians.”

The Office of State Budget and Management and the legislature's Fiscal Research Division agreed with the year-to-date numbers, state budget director Charlie Perusse said. His office said individual income tax revenues were $766 million above projected figures through January, while sales tax collections are $330 million above expectations.