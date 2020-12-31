Samaritan's Purse will open a field hospital for COVID-19 patients in hard-hit part of NC

RALEIGH — The humanitarian group Samaritan's Purse will construct a 30-bed emergency field hospital in Western North Carolina to help five beleaguered small hospitals in the region treat COVID-19 patients.

Work to construct the tent hospital on the grounds of Caldwell UNC Health Care in Lenoir will begin on Friday. The hospital will be used to treat patients from Caldwell UNC, Appalachian Regional Healthcare System in Boone, Carolinas Healthcare System Blue Ridge in Morganton and Catawba Valley Health System and Frye Regional Medical Center, both in Hickory.

The field hospital will be used for COVID-19 patients who are not sick enough to require mechanical ventilation to help them breathe. The tent facility will take 48 hours to construct and will be ready to begin treating patients next week, according to Samaritan's Purse spokeswoman Alyssa Benson.

The field hospital marks the first time hospitals in North Carolina have looked outside their walls to treat the increasing number of COVID-19 patients in the state.

"These five western NC hospitals are overwhelmed and at capacity as case numbers in the state continue to climb," Benson wrote in an email. "They reached out to Samaritan's Purse to request our assistance, and we are grateful to come alongside them to provide additional capacity and care."