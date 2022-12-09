 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
School bus in Cumberland County flips over, sending 23 students to the hospital

LINDEN — A parent's worst nightmare happened on Thursday morning when the driver of a school bus lost control, flipping the vehicle over with 23 students on board.

Though no serious injuries were reported, the students and driver were taken to a hospital as a precaution.

The frightening incident happened as the bus was traveling through Cumberland County. Officials said the bus got close to the edge of a ditch and veered off the road. At the time, the bus was carrying almost two dozen students enrolled at Pine Forest High School in Fayetteville, near the Fort Bragg military base.

A photo on Facebook shows the bus flipped over, with its roof against the ground and its wheels in the air.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, which was reported on Slocomb Road in the Cumberland County town of Linden. 

“While the accident is still under investigation by law enforcement, we are thankful that there were no life-threatening injuries,” the Cumberland County school district wrote in a statement.

