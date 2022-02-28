Sea of love: The North Carolina coast may be a hook-up spot for sharks

A shark hunt that could make history is being staged off North Carolina, as a team of scientists set out to prove this is the coastline where great white sharks gather annually to mate in the western Atlantic.

To accomplish the seemingly impossible task, the nonprofit OCEARCH intends to capture as many sharks as possible over 20 days and run tests on them. The expedition starts Friday and will continue through March 24.

“In order to confirm this region as a white shark mating site, blood samples will be collected to measure reproductive hormone levels,” OCEARCH said in a news release.

OCEARCH has been a chief proponent of the North Carolina mating theory, after its researchers learned many of the 83 sharks it has tagged in the North Atlantic were converging off the state from late January through March.

Then something even stranger happens: The females head out alone into open water ocean.

It’s suspected this happens because they are pregnant and the trek into deeper waters is a way to avoid aggressive males as they gestate, OCEARCH says.