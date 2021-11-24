Second small quake in a week rattles parts of Winston-Salem, the USGS reports

WINSTON-SALEM — That wasn't just your imagination if you felt your home shake early this morning.

The U.S. Geological Survey confirmed a 2.3 magnitude earthquake occurred at 4:05 a.m. Wednesday near the area of Swaim Road.

Dozens of residents living in the 27127 and 27103 ZIP codes have already reported it to the USGS, which is asking the public to share their experience at earthquake.usgs.gov.

On Sunday morning, a 2.4 magnitude earthquake shook Winston-Salem shortly before 9 a.m., the USGS reported. The earthquake was centered about 3 miles southwest of Winston-Salem, near Parkland Memorial Gardens and between Peters Creek Parkway and Old Salisbury Road, the USGS reported.

"Since at least 1776, people living inland in North and South Carolina, and in adjacent parts of Georgia and Tennessee, have felt small earthquakes and suffered damage from infrequent larger ones," the USGS explained on their website. "The largest earthquake in the area (magnitude 5.1) occurred in 1916. Moderately damaging earthquakes strike the inland Carolinas every few decades, and smaller earthquakes are felt about once each year or two."