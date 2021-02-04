Secrecy, other suspect behavior marred UNC's Silent Sam deals, settlement shows

"It was my professional recommendation that individual names gives a public face to this," Whipple testified. "And since these five were, you know, tasked with working on this issue, my recommendation was we draft something that all five of them could sign onto."

Throughout the op-ed, it uses the word "we" and includes phrases such as "we reached an agreement."

But the UNC System now says board members didn't negotiate the deals. In some cases, Whipple testified, when he wrote "we" it referred to the five members, but in other cases, it referred to the UNC System as a whole.

Whipple said he had no knowledge of the five board members having any meetings regarding Silent Sam or negotiating the $74,999 agreement. He also said those five members did not present the $2.5 million deal to the board.

"He concocted this narrative for public relations purposes, and in the process, he basically was responsible for a needless lawsuit," said Hugh Stevens, who represented DTH Media in the lawsuit.

By listing those board members as authors, any reasonable person would interpret that they were behind the decision, according to Stevens.

"The op-ed was a lie," Stevens said.