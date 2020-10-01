Sens. Tillis, Graham hope Supreme Court battle solidifies support from GOP voters

Graham, meanwhile, appears to be counting on his high-profile role as Senate Judiciary chairman, where his job will be to help Barrett win a seat on the Supreme Court.

Huffmon said Graham's approval ratings in the state shot up nearly 25 percentage points in 2018 after he turned "pit bull" against Democrats during the Judiciary Committee hearings for Trump's last high court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh.

Will Graham's televised efforts on behalf of Barrett spur those Republicans still on the fence to vote for him?

They could, said Rob Godfrey, a former spokesman for both Haley and the S.C. Republican Party.

"The court fight rallies people on both sides, but in South Carolina, for now, conservatives outnumber moderates and liberals, so the nomination battle is a break for Senator Graham down the stretch," Godfrey said. "He understands that, and he is going to lean into the fight."

Graham, who wrote on his Facebook page that he would not "be intimidated by the Radical left," sounds like he's relishing a return to the partisan spotlight. "I don't know what it is about me and moments and lightning," he said at a campaign event this month, "but lightning has struck again."