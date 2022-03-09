'Serious times': In questionable ad, McCrory tries to align Budd with Putin

“I would say Putin is evil, but that doesn't mean he's not smart. He's a very intelligent actor, although I would say he's been quite erratic in his approach to the Ukraine," Budd told a local TV station. “It was very predictable what he would do, but at the same time, Putin is evil. He's an international thug, but he is intelligent, so we have to treat him as such.”

Budd campaign adviser Jonathan Felts said Budd “accurately described Putin as an evil, intelligent threat to be taken seriously” and called McCrory a “desperate candidate flailing about.”

McCrory also accused Budd of opposing sanctions against Russia, citing legislation going back to 2017. Felts said the congressman opposed some of those bills because he believed they were power grabs to strip power from the president.

McCrory's commercial was running on Fox News in North Carolina as part of the campaign's accumulated ad plans for the primary, campaign spokesperson Jordan Shaw said. He declined to give a price tag for ad spending but said Wednesday's commercial would run on over-the-air channels soon.