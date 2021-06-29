 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Shark bites girl, 7, in Ocean Isle Beach, mayor says
0 Comments
top story

Shark bites girl, 7, in Ocean Isle Beach, mayor says

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Beach Generic
Thinkstock.

OCEAN ISLE BEACH — A shark bit a 7-year-old girl over the weekend at Ocean Isle Beach, according to Mayor Debbie Smith.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

WECT-TV reports that EMS responded to the scene on Sunday morning and the young girl was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not thought to be life threatening.

There were no other sightings of sharks on Sunday and no additional warnings for swimmers, Smith said.

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Trump org's legal team meets with prosecutors

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bobcat attacks NC man unloading groceries outside his home. 'He had me face down'
State and Regional News

Bobcat attacks NC man unloading groceries outside his home. 'He had me face down'

Jun. 25—A North Carolina man was unloading groceries when a growl warned him something was near his car. As he heard the noise and saw his chickens scatter, Scott Jackson told news outlets he spotted a bobcat in his Moore County driveway. That's when the animal reportedly climbed onto his back and took him down. "He had me face down in the carport," Jackson said about the encounter earlier ...

Delta variant is coming to N.C. Vaccine is the best protection, health officials say.
State and Regional News

Delta variant is coming to N.C. Vaccine is the best protection, health officials say.

From May to early June, the latest data available, cases of the delta variant increased nationwide from 2.8% to 9.5%, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In the four weeks before June 22, the latest available data, just 0.7% of cases in North Carolina were the delta variant, but state health officials expect that rate to increase in the coming weeks.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News