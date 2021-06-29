Shark bites girl, 7, in Ocean Isle Beach, mayor says

Associated Press
OCEAN ISLE BEACH — A shark bit a 7-year-old girl over the weekend at Ocean Isle Beach, according to Mayor Debbie Smith.
WECT-TV reports that EMS responded to the scene on Sunday morning and the young girl was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not thought to be life threatening.
There were no other sightings of sharks on Sunday and no additional warnings for swimmers, Smith said.
