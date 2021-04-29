 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sheriff reinstates deputies who didn't fire weapons in killing of Elizabeth City man
0 comments
top story

Sheriff reinstates deputies who didn't fire weapons in killing of Elizabeth City man

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Sheriff: Deputies who didn't fire at Black man back on duty

Dakwon Gibbs chants during a demonstration, Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in Elizabeth City, N.C. This is the eighth day of demonstrations in the wake of Andrew Brown Jr.'s death at the hands of Pasquotank County deputies.

 Robert Willett

ELIZABETH CITY — The embattled sheriff in this town of 18,000 said Thursday he has put four deputies who were present during a controversial shooting back on active duty after a review of video showed they didn't discharge their weapons.

It was just the latest wrinkle in the case of Andrew Brown Jr. The fatal shooting last week sent shockwaves through this small town — and America — as yet another Black man lost his life to law enforcement.

Calls for justice and transparency have been commonplace ever since, as Brown's family and the community want a better understanding of what transpired that day. Deputies were serving drug-related search and arrest warrants at Brown's house in Elizabeth City when he fled.

What happened after that has been the subject of debates and protests.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Pasquotank County Sheriff Tommy Wooten said the three deputies who fired their weapons will remain on leave until an investigation is completed.

“After reviewing the preliminary conclusions of the independent investigators conducting the internal review, and after carefully examining the body camera footage of the incident with my own staff, it’s obvious that four of the deputies never fired their weapons and deserve to be reinstated to active duty," Wooten said.

On Tuesday, Brown’s family released an independent autopsy showing he was shot five times, including in the back of the head. The state’s autopsy has not been released yet.

Brown family attorney Harry Daniels called the decision to reinstate the four deputies “unprofessional,” noting that the family has not been shown the video that Wooten says proves they didn't fire their weapons.

“They're reinstating deputies with no transparency,” Daniels said. “We think that's inappropriate and should not be done. We have to take their word for it — that's not transparency."

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: A new push for self-driving cars

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News