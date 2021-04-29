Sheriff reinstates deputies who didn't fire weapons in killing of Elizabeth City man

ELIZABETH CITY — The embattled sheriff in this town of 18,000 said Thursday he has put four deputies who were present during a controversial shooting back on active duty after a review of video showed they didn't discharge their weapons.

It was just the latest wrinkle in the case of Andrew Brown Jr. The fatal shooting last week sent shockwaves through this small town — and America — as yet another Black man lost his life to law enforcement.

Calls for justice and transparency have been commonplace ever since, as Brown's family and the community want a better understanding of what transpired that day. Deputies were serving drug-related search and arrest warrants at Brown's house in Elizabeth City when he fled.

What happened after that has been the subject of debates and protests.

Pasquotank County Sheriff Tommy Wooten said the three deputies who fired their weapons will remain on leave until an investigation is completed.

“After reviewing the preliminary conclusions of the independent investigators conducting the internal review, and after carefully examining the body camera footage of the incident with my own staff, it’s obvious that four of the deputies never fired their weapons and deserve to be reinstated to active duty," Wooten said.