Shot in the arm: Supplies of COVID-19 vaccine expected to surge by early April

County officials, Kinsley said, "want their fair share because they want their county to get vaccinated at the fastest possible rate, as equitably as possible, which is our goal. And so looking at all the sources to understand, 'What's the number of unvaccinated people?' is where our eye is turning as we think about how we continue to improve our allocation process."

State health officials authorize new vaccine providers when they notice that the number of doses they are sending to a county is getting close to the total capacity of current providers. At that point, officials will start to look for new places that can offer the shots.

While large providers made sense for the initial vaccine rollout because they are more likely to serve the whole community and have the freezers necessary to store the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine can be stored in a refrigerator. That flexibility opens up distribution to a wide variety of providers.

"Eventually, I think it would be great if it becomes part of our everyday health care delivery process and is in pharmacies' offices and physicians' offices and community clinics around the state," said Julie Swann, the head of N.C. State's Fitts Department of Environmental and Systems Engineering.