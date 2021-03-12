Shot in the arm: Supplies of COVID-19 vaccine expected to surge by early April

RALEIGH — North Carolina health officials expect the state to receive as many as 400,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine per week by the beginning of April — a jump of 175,000 doses made possible by the production of the new Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine.
Kody Kinsley, a top state health official who is leading COVID-19 operations, said North Carolina's weekly allocation of Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech doses should gradually increase throughout March. Then, at the end of this month or beginning of April, North Carolina could start to receive as many as 160,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine each week.
North Carolina is well situated for a supply increase, Kinsley said, noting that state officials divided 223,120 first doses among 529 providers this week. Beyond that, there are more than 570 additional providers waiting to administer the vaccine once supplies are available.
"We want our capacity to be far ahead of our supply," Kinsley said. "So that way, as it ramps up over the coming weeks and months, we'll be ready."
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services may also soon shift the way it allocates doses, Kinsley said, by focusing on those adults who haven't yet received the COVID-19 vaccine. The change could come this month and would allow the state to better account for people who are receiving the coveted inoculation from federal programs or traveling elsewhere.
County officials, Kinsley said, "want their fair share because they want their county to get vaccinated at the fastest possible rate, as equitably as possible, which is our goal. And so looking at all the sources to understand, 'What's the number of unvaccinated people?' is where our eye is turning as we think about how we continue to improve our allocation process."
State health officials authorize new vaccine providers when they notice that the number of doses they are sending to a county is getting close to the total capacity of current providers. At that point, officials will start to look for new places that can offer the shots.
While large providers made sense for the initial vaccine rollout because they are more likely to serve the whole community and have the freezers necessary to store the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine can be stored in a refrigerator. That flexibility opens up distribution to a wide variety of providers.
"Eventually, I think it would be great if it becomes part of our everyday health care delivery process and is in pharmacies' offices and physicians' offices and community clinics around the state," said Julie Swann, the head of N.C. State's Fitts Department of Environmental and Systems Engineering.
Wake County Public Health started testing such a program last Friday, largely using Johnson & Johnson doses. The county distributed 4,200 Johnson & Johnson and 250 Moderna doses to 30 providers in the community, including primary care offices, pharmacies and urgent-care locations.
"Once we move into Groups 4 and 5, it's really going to be all hands on deck, and this is just sort of getting our beak wet," said Jason Wittes, Wake County's pharmacy director.
Once supply increases, officials could face challenges with ensuring equitable access to the vaccine and with convincing those who remain skeptical to take the shot, something scientists have pointed to as an important step in controlling the continued mutation of the coronavirus.
Kinsley believes North Carolina will be able to sway those who may be less eager to take the vaccine by expanding the number of places where the vaccine is available.
"You need to make this easy for people," Kinsley said. He added that where some are more comfortable with mass-vaccination events at a sporting arena, others may only take the shot from their doctor.
Kinsley believes the heightened demand will likely last through April, tapering off in mid to late May — around the time that the federal government hopes manufacturers will have made enough doses for every adult in the country.