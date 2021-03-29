Should N.C. voters have a say in redistricting? New House bill says yes.

She was one of the few Democrats in the legislature who supported reform even when her party was in charge and it was mostly Republicans who were clamoring for it. Ever since the GOP took control of the legislature in 2011, though, the two parties have largely swapped opinions. Many Democratic lawmakers now support reform and many Republican lawmakers oppose it.

"How many redistricting lawsuits have we had in the last decade?" Harrison said. "We've had three or four redraws in the last decade alone. North Carolina has become really ground zero for this, and I supported reform even when Democrats were in charge."

Republican Senate leader Phil Berger of Eden said, after Republicans kept their legislative majority in the 2020 election, that he would back some changes, but not an independent commission, for the next round of redistricting. That's expected to take place this fall and will create maps to be used through the 2030 elections, for both the N.C. House and Senate as well as North Carolina's seats in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Multiple versions of Republican-drawn maps were struck down throughout the 2010s as unconstitutional, just as Democrat-drawn maps had been in the decades prior.

Any GOP support for reform?